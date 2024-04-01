Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $28.23 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

