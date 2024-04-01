Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 210 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $63,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 763,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $48,578,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.75 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

