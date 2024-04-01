Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAYO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 796,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,909. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

