PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PayPal were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

PayPal stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

