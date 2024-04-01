PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 132,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $175.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

