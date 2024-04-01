Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 29th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 948.0 days.

Perenti Stock Up 16.9 %

AUSDF stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59. Perenti has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.84.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

