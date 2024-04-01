Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 29th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 948.0 days.
Perenti Price Performance
AUSDF stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Perenti has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59.
About Perenti
