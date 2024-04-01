Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,908 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $733.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The firm has a market cap of $325.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $725.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.04.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.