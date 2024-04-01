Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $204.14 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.72 and its 200 day moving average is $189.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

