Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $108,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 61.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 226,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,893.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 402,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $11.18.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

