Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,415,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,849,000 after buying an additional 363,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NTRS stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

