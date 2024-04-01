Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,828 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.