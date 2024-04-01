Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

LAC stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

