Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

