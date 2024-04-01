Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,577 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Target
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT opened at $177.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $177.40.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
