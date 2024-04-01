Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,577 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $177.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $177.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

