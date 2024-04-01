Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

