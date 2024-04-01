PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

PFG Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.39% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 282,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPIB opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $361.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

