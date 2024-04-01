PFG Advisors Boosts Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 153,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA opened at $76.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

