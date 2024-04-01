PFG Advisors Buys 3,561 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after acquiring an additional 969,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PAVE stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.