PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $117.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $86.45 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

