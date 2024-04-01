PFG Advisors Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $105.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

