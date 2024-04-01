PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $148,096,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $102,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $252.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.