PFG Advisors Purchases 21,133 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 625.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 131,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

