PFG Advisors Purchases 363 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

