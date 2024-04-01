PFG Advisors Sells 991 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $87.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

