PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,736,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,812,000 after buying an additional 595,357 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

