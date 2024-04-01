PFW Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PFW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock worth $703,629,367 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $485.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.07 and its 200-day moving average is $378.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.54 and a twelve month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.