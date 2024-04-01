Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.62 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $621.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,726,861 shares of company stock worth $30,202,386. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

