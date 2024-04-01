Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.12. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $523.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

