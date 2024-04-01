PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.39

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.39 and last traded at $98.39, with a volume of 268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.05.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

