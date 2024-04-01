Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 15,722 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $76.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

