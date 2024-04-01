Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $357.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.45.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

