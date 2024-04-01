Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of Crocs worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after purchasing an additional 590,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,433,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX opened at $143.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

