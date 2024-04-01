Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.50% of The Hackett Group worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $670.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

