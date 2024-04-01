Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 365 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $175.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

