Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $131.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $132.47.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

