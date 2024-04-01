Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,574 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 316,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 235,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NFE opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53.
New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
