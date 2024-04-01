Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 8,210 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Tutor Perini worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPC opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

