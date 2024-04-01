Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $200.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $200.18, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,408,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

