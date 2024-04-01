Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixie Dust Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pixie Dust Technologies stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pixie Dust Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Pixie Dust Technologies Trading Up 6.2 %

PXDT stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Pixie Dust Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Pixie Dust Technologies Company Profile

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

