PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,829,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 2,172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,299.0 days.

PostNL Trading Up 10.3 %

TNTFF opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. PostNL has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $1.60.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

