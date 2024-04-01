PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Eric Ryan Shander Sells 3,250 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $67,827.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,198.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PWSC opened at $21.29 on Monday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWSC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.