Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PFG opened at $86.31 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

