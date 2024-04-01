ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $3.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 431.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
