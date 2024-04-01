ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

