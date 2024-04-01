Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Get Prothena alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Prothena

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

Institutional Trading of Prothena

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after buying an additional 417,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,686,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,270,000 after acquiring an additional 452,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Prothena has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.