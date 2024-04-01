PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 2.1 %
PTAIY stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.
About PT Astra International Tbk
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PT Astra International Tbk
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What are earnings reports?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.