PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 2.1 %

PTAIY stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

