Quent Capital LLC Acquires 183 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE XPO opened at $122.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

