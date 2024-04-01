Quent Capital LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,823 shares of company stock valued at $458,207 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

