Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $90.37 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

